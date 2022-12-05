Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports

Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a leading conservative political figure and the daughter-in-law of the former president.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to a number of media outlets over the weekend.

Trump had served as a paid contributor to the network and over the last several months appeared regularly on its prime-time and daytime programming to give analysis that often defended former President Trump or criticized Democrats.

Her reported departure comes at a time when a number of conservative media figures, including leading hosts on Fox, have sought distance from the former president or suggested the Republican party might need a new leader.

Lara Trump, who married the former president’s son Eric Trump, at one time considered a run for Senate in North Carolina, but decided against doing so. The former president announced a third bid for the White House in 2024 last month.