Watch live: House Democratic leaders hold press conference on remaining agenda

Incoming House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) will speak at the caucus’s weekly press conference Tuesday, joined by incoming Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.) and incoming Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (Calif.).

A principal question for party leaders at the moment is how best to manage their minority status in the new year, even as their counterparts in the Republican Party struggle to find an internal consensus on a new Speaker.

The issue of checking Republican power in the House is necessarily a focus. In recent interviews, Jeffries has expressed concern about an extremist faction among GOP representatives gaining influence, but said he is not considering backing current Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) bid for Speakership to block a far-right challenge.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

