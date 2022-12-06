trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy from Arizona

by TheHill.com - 12/06/22 2:00 PM ET
President Biden on Tuesday will deliver remarks on how his economic plan is leading to a manufacturing boom, rebuilding supply chains and creating well-paying jobs in Arizona and across the country.

He is visiting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of chips. The company is slated to announce the construction of a second factory in Phoenix. It would be the state’s largest-ever investment in the private sector and one of the largest direct foreign investments in U.S. history.

Biden is expected to highlight how the investment and the job and manufacturing boom along with it were made possible by the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed into law in August. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

