News

Amazon offers $2 a month to see what ads you see

by Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/06/22 6:36 PM ET
A $2 banknote
(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — How much is your data worth? Pretty soon, it could get you $24 per year from Amazon.

As originally reported by Business Insider, it’s part of the invite-only Amazon Shopper Panel program, which currently gives users $10 for 10 photos of purchase receipts from non-Amazon vendors per month. As part of its “rewards” for members, members can earn $2 per month by enabling ad verification, which allows Amazon to see what ads are served to their phones.

“Your participation will help brands offer better products and make ads from Amazon more relevant,” Amazon says in its Shopper Panel FAQ. 

Members can also elect to stop ad verification later, Amazon says. Users who disable ad verification for longer than 48 cumulative hours that month won’t qualify for that month’s reward.

Amazon Shopper Panel is currently only available to users in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Nexstar reached out to Amazon for comment on how users were/are selected for the Shopper Panel program but haven’t heard back yet. The company declined BI’s request for comment on how users were selected for the program(s) but a spokesperson said users who wish to participate can join a waitlist for a potential invitation in the future.

