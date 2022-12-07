Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) was projected to win Georgia’s Senate runoff on Tuesday, sending him to the upper chamber for a full term and handing his party a crucial extra seat in the majority.

Warnock’s win is another example of Democrats defying expectations in what was supposed to be a bruising midterm year for them. The party was running against rising inflation, gas prices and the historical trend of the sitting president’s party losing seats in its first midterm election.

The White House news briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

