Watch live: Biden attends annual vigil for victims of gun violence

President Biden will be joining survivors and families impacted by gun violence, delivering remarks Wednesday at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence.

The event comes just a week before the 10-year mark of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

It is estimated that, since that massacre, more than 1 million Americans will have been killed or injured by guns by this month.

Biden signed the first major gun safety bill in almost 30 years following this year’s shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. He has voiced the need for more gun-related reforms such as an assault weapons ban in the wake of further mass shootings in Virginia, Colorado and elsewhere.

The vigil has taken place every year since 2013, but Biden will be the first president to attend it.

His remarks are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Eastern.

Watch the live video above.