trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Biden job approval steady after midterms: survey

by Brad Dress - 12/08/22 7:53 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/08/22 7:53 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
File – President Biden answers questions during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 following the midterm elections.

President Biden’s job approval rating is holding steady in the wake of the midterm elections, with around 43 percent of Americans still supporting him, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

An October AP-NORC poll found a similar 43 percent approval rating for the president.

The polling shows there hasn’t been much change, at least for Biden, since the midterm elections, when Democrats exceeded some observers’ expectations — beating back a red wave in the House and capturing the Senate.

Taking a step back, Biden has dropped from a 48 percent approval rating a year ago and a 60 percent approval rating nearly two years ago, when he first assumed office, according to AP-NORC surveys.

Meanwhile, a Gallup poll published Thursday found Biden’s job approval rating at around 40 percent, the same as a survey in September.

In the new Gallup poll, 85 percent of Democrats approve of how Biden is handling his job, as did 37 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans.

The findings come as Biden is preparing to potentially declare a reelection bid next month.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 among 1,124 adults. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.

The Gallup survey of 1,020 adults, conducted Nov. 9 through Dec. 2, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Tags Associated Pres Biden Gallup Job approval Joe Biden NORC at University of Chicago

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  2. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  3. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  6. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  7. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  8. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  9. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
  10. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  11. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  12. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  13. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after Brittney Griner freed
  14. How Democrats won the midterms
  15. RNC chief on criticism of early voting: ‘We need to stop that’
  16. Key Senate Republican Thune says he hopes for ‘other options’ to Trump in ...
  17. Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn
  18. Lawmakers face closing window to pass landmark bipartisan marijuana bill
Load more

Video

See all Video