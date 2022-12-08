Biden job approval steady after midterms: survey

President Biden’s job approval rating is holding steady in the wake of the midterm elections, with around 43 percent of Americans still supporting him, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll.

An October AP-NORC poll found a similar 43 percent approval rating for the president.

The polling shows there hasn’t been much change, at least for Biden, since the midterm elections, when Democrats exceeded some observers’ expectations — beating back a red wave in the House and capturing the Senate.

Taking a step back, Biden has dropped from a 48 percent approval rating a year ago and a 60 percent approval rating nearly two years ago, when he first assumed office, according to AP-NORC surveys.

Meanwhile, a Gallup poll published Thursday found Biden’s job approval rating at around 40 percent, the same as a survey in September.

In the new Gallup poll, 85 percent of Democrats approve of how Biden is handling his job, as did 37 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans.

The findings come as Biden is preparing to potentially declare a reelection bid next month.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5 among 1,124 adults. The margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.

The Gallup survey of 1,020 adults, conducted Nov. 9 through Dec. 2, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.