Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. Soccer confirms

by Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/09/22 9:41 PM ET
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
(NEXSTAR) — American sports journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s death was confirmed by U.S. Soccer on Friday night. In a statement, the organization said, in part:

“Grant made soccer his life’s work and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us… we thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Wahl, known for his writing for Sports Illustrated, died Friday night after what local medics said was cardiac arrest. At the time of his death, Wahl was covering a match between Argentina and Netherlands, WSJ says.

The 48 year-old recently made headlines during his time in Qatar after tweeting that he’d been detained and denied entry due to wearing a “rainbow soccer ball T-shirt” in support of the LGBTQ community. CNN reports Wahl was allowed entry shortly later and that a FIFA representative apologized.

Nevertheless, Wahl told CNN he would “probably” wear the shirt again because he had “no fear here about any of this,” underlining the importance of being an ally and backing up his gay family and friends.

The CBS Sports contributor was also highly critical of Qatar’s use of migrant workers to make the World Cup happen. The country has faced international backlash for workers’ living conditions and deaths, in addition to the nearly 2 million migrant labor workers employed under the kafala labor system.

On Thursday, Wahl wrote via his Substack newsletter Fútbol with Grant Wahl: “Qatari World Cup organizers don’t even hide their apathy over migrant worker deaths, including the most recent one.”

Wahl celebrated his birthday on Dec. 7, saying: “No games today but very thankful for everyone.”

This is a developing story.

