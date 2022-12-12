trending:

Watch live: Bidens participate in Toys for Tots event in Virginia

by TheHill.com - 12/12/22 10:51 AM ET
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday will travel to Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Va., to participate in a United States Marine Corps Reserve sorting event for Toys for Tots.

The engagement is part of the first lady’s Joining Forces initiative to support those who serve, including families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors.

The Bidens will be joining spouses of senior Department of Defense officials, service leadership and local military children in sorting donated toys for distribution to families in need ahead of the holidays.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

