trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 12/12/22 2:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/12/22 2:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold a briefing with reporters Monday afternoon and are expected to preview the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that begins Tuesday.

President Biden has invited 49 African heads of state and the African Union Commission chair to Washington, D.C., for the three-day summit. The leaders are expected to talk about the coronavirus, climate change, trade, the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Africa and more.

It has been eight years since the first U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. White House officials say big announcements will be made throughout the summit. One announcement previewed is that Biden would use the summit to declare his support for adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Africa Biden Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan Karine Jean-Pierre Karine Jean-Pierre United States Washington D.C. White House press briefing

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
  3. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  4. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  5. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  6. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  7. Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’
  8. Supreme Court takes up another clash over Biden’s student debt relief plan
  9. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  10. Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she planned it ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  12. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  13. Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
  14. Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health ...
  15. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  16. Russia's elites know they've lost the war. They should jump ship
  17. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  18. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Load more

Video

See all Video