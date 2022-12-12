Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold a briefing with reporters Monday afternoon and are expected to preview the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that begins Tuesday.

President Biden has invited 49 African heads of state and the African Union Commission chair to Washington, D.C., for the three-day summit. The leaders are expected to talk about the coronavirus, climate change, trade, the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Africa and more.

It has been eight years since the first U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. White House officials say big announcements will be made throughout the summit. One announcement previewed is that Biden would use the summit to declare his support for adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

