Veteran UK journalist to serve as next Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 12/12/22 11:42 AM ET
News Corp. has tapped Emma Tucker to serve as the next editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, the company announced on Monday.

Tucker will fill a high-profile media job vacated by Matt Murray, who will take a new senior role at News Corp., reporting to Chief Executive Robert Thomson, the media conglomerate said.

Murray ushered the Journal through a time of digital growth during his tenure, with digital-only subscriptions to the company’s products doubling since 2018, the company noted.

Tucker will be the first woman to lead the Journal, having served previously as editor of the Sunday Times, a British newspaper owned by News Corp. Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch owns News Corp.

“As a long-time admirer and reader of the brilliant journalism of The Wall Street Journal, it is my honor to edit this great newspaper,” Tucker said in a statement. “With some the best writers and the wisest minds on its staff, this impactful publication continues to set the agenda and reach ever-wider digital audiences around the world.”

Tucker is the second British journalist Murdoch has hired to run one of its U.S. publications. In 2021, News Corp. hired Keith Poole as the New York Post’s top editor.

Tucker will begin in her new role on Feb. 1.

