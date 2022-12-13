trending:

News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 12/13/22 12:30 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Tuesday.

The briefing comes as Congress races toward a government funding deadline at the end of the week and as new inflation numbers out on Tuesday showed a slowing pace of price growth.

Shortly after the briefing, President Biden will sign the historic Respect for Marriage Act into law, offering federal protections to same-sex and interracial unions.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

