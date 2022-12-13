Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press briefing on Tuesday.
The briefing comes as Congress races toward a government funding deadline at the end of the week and as new inflation numbers out on Tuesday showed a slowing pace of price growth.
Shortly after the briefing, President Biden will sign the historic Respect for Marriage Act into law, offering federal protections to same-sex and interracial unions.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
