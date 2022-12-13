Watch live: Granholm holds press briefing on nuclear fusion breakthrough

Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, to announce a scientific breakthrough reportedly relating to nuclear fusion — famously, the process that generates energy in the sun.

Fusion has been a goal for decades, and the new technology still wouldn’t see commercial use immediately.

But a longstanding limit has finally been exceeded: for the first time, more energy has been produced than put into a nuclear fusion system. That is, although fusion has been possible in the past, it’s never been viable as a means of generating electricity.

And fusion has great appeal for scientists and policymakers, because — unlike nuclear fission, the similarly named process that powers today’s reactors — fusion comes without the as-yet problematic generation of nuclear waste. As Reuters notes, it also produces basically no carbon dioxide.

The only catch here is that the success is at a small scale, and bringing full-scale fusion plants online would still take years. But this proof of concept could be an impetus to bring further attention to the energy source that brought you sunlight.

