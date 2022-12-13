trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on economy after inflation report

by TheHill.com - 12/13/22 9:47 AM ET
President Biden will deliver remarks on the economy following Tuesday’s consumer prices report released by the Labor Department.

Inflation slowed more than expected in November, with the consumer price index up just 0.1 percent from the previous month. It is a lighter-than-expected increase compared to the 0.3 percent speculated by experts.

The inflation figures are likely to impact the Federal Reserve’s discussion about its future policy path. It is set to release its latest rate decision on Wednesday — after months of three-quarter point moves, it is expected to raise the interest rates by half a percentage point this time.

Markets surged after the inflation report with S&P 500 futures rising as much as 3 percent in premarket trading.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.

