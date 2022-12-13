Watch live: House panel holds hearing on FTX collapse

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the collapse of crypto company FTX.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reports that in a multiyear scheme, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried diverted customer funds from his cryptocurrency exchange to support his crypto trading firm, Alameda Research.

The SEC alleges that Bankman-Fried also used customer funds to make venture investments, real estate purchases and political donations, which cost a total of $1.8 billion.

Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday night.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.