Watch live: Biden signs marriage equality bill

President Biden on Tuesday will host a ceremony at the White House to sign the Respect for Marriage Act, a bipartisan bill that will codify same-sex and interracial marriages.

The legislation passed both chambers of Congress, with 12 Republican senators and 39 Republican House members siding with the Democrats to support the bill.

The bill does not guarantee the right to marry, but it requires states to recognize same-sex marriages across state lines and guarantees the same federal benefits to same-sex couples as any other married couples. That means if the Supreme Court were to overturn Obergefell, the case that established the right to same-sex marriage, the majority of states would prohibit such marriages, and the Respect for Marriage Act wouldn’t be able to change that.

Still, Biden said in a statement that the bipartisan passage of the legislation “will give peace of mind to millions of LGBTQI+ and interracial couples.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

