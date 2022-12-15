Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha will speak with reporters Thursday afternoon.

In November, Jha rolled out the Biden administration’s plan for a “six-week” sprint to convince Americans to take the updated COVID-19 vaccine shots before the end of the year. The campaign included hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for community health centers to increase the pace of vaccinations.

Biden administration officials announced on Thursday that they are restarting a program to send free COVID-19 testing kits through the U.S. Mail to any households that request them.

Thursday’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

