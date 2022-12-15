trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 12/15/22 1:00 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 12/15/22 1:00 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha will speak with reporters Thursday afternoon.

In November, Jha rolled out the Biden administration’s plan for a “six-week” sprint to convince Americans to take the updated COVID-19 vaccine shots before the end of the year. The campaign included hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding for community health centers to increase the pace of vaccinations.

Biden administration officials announced on Thursday that they are restarting a program to send free COVID-19 testing kits through the U.S. Mail to any households that request them.

Thursday’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Ashish Jha Biden Karine Jean-Pierre

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  2. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  3. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  4. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  5. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  8. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  9. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  10. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  11. House passes bill setting vote on Puerto Rico political status
  12. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  13. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  14. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  15. Trump says he’d ban government from labeling speech as misinformation
  16. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  17. Democrats mull alternative to South Carolina amid divisions over ...
  18. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
Load more

Video

See all Video