Watch live: Biden participates in closing session of US-Africa Summit focused on food security

President Biden will participate in the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit closing session on Thursday to promote food insecurity and food systems resilience.

On December 13, the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit kicked off with a focus on the vital role of civil society and the strength of African diaspora communities in the United States. It featured a range of sessions on topics from trade and investment, to health and climate change, to peace, security and governance, to space cooperation.

The summit also focused on increasing two-way trade and investment at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. CEOs and private sector leadership from more than 300 American and African companies convened with the heads of delegation to catalyze investment in critical sectors, including health, infrastructure, energy, agribusiness and digital.

Thursday’s event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

