Sununu on 2024: GOP is ‘moving on’ from Trump

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) in an interview said that the Republican Party is “moving on” from former President Trump.

“He’s done his time; he’s done his service. We’re moving on as a country, as a party,” Sununu told CNN reporter Dana Bash on a Thursday episode of “Being.”

“We want the next idea; we want the next generation, whatever it is,” Sununu said. “To say we are going to be a country where the best opportunity for our leadership is the leadership of yesterday that’s frankly, un-American.”

Sununu added during the interview that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be a stronger potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election than Trump.

“I think Ron would be a good president, sure. I think a lot of Republican governors would be a good president,” he said.

Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential race last month at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following a lackluster midterm election for Republicans.

Conservative voters appear to agree with Sununu, with a recent poll from The Wall Street Journal showing that DeSantis is more popular among likely voters than the former president.

The poll findings show that 52 percent of likely Republican primary voters preferred DeSantis and 38 percent preferred Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Another 86 percent of poll respondents said they viewed the Florida governor favorably, while 74 percent said they viewed ex-president Trump favorably.

Trump has pushed back on those polls, saying in a Truth Social post on Thursday that he is “leading by a lot” in “REAL POLLING.”