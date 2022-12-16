trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Sununu on 2024: GOP is ‘moving on’ from Trump

by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 12/16/22 10:50 AM ET
by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 12/16/22 10:50 AM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) in an interview said that the Republican Party is “moving on” from former President Trump.  

“He’s done his time; he’s done his service. We’re moving on as a country, as a party,” Sununu told CNN reporter Dana Bash on a Thursday episode of “Being.”

“We want the next idea; we want the next generation, whatever it is,” Sununu said. “To say we are going to be a country where the best opportunity for our leadership is the leadership of yesterday that’s frankly, un-American.”  

Sununu added during the interview that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be a stronger potential candidate for the 2024 presidential election than Trump.  

“I think Ron would be a good president, sure. I think a lot of Republican governors would be a good president,” he said.  

Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential race last month at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following a lackluster midterm election for Republicans.

Conservative voters appear to agree with Sununu, with a recent poll from The Wall Street Journal showing that DeSantis is more popular among likely voters than the former president.  

The poll findings show that 52 percent of likely Republican primary voters preferred DeSantis and 38 percent preferred Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.  

Another 86 percent of poll respondents said they viewed the Florida governor favorably, while 74 percent said they viewed ex-president Trump favorably.

Trump has pushed back on those polls, saying in a Truth Social post on Thursday that he is “leading by a lot” in “REAL POLLING.”

Tags 2024 Chris Sununu Dana Bash DeSantis v. Trump Gov. Chris Sununu Republican primary Republicans Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  2. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  3. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  6. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  7. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  8. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  9. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  10. Senate GOP faces politics vs. policy battle on marijuana
  11. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  12. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  13. Elon Musk defends banning of journalists: ‘You dox, you get suspended’
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Government shutdown averted as Senate passes ...
  15. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  16. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  17. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  18. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
Load more

Video

See all Video