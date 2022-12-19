trending:

Watch live: Biden hosts Hanukkah reception

by TheHill.com - 12/19/22 4:00 PM ET
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are slated to host Jewish leaders Monday evening for a reception on the second day of Hanukkah. There will be a blessing and a menorah lighting, a White House official said.

The president will also deliver remarks in which he will argue that “silence is complicity” in the face of a rise in antisemitism and that religious hate and violence have no place in America, the official added.

The Hanukkah celebration comes on the heels of a series of high-profile instances of antisemitism.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

