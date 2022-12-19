trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Joe Kennedy appointed as special envoy to Northern Ireland

by Alex Gangitano - 12/19/22 2:53 PM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 12/19/22 2:53 PM ET
Joe Kennedy
FILE – Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters in Watertown, Mass., Sept. 1, 2020. The Biden administration named former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as a special envoy to Northern Ireland on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, turning to a member of a storied Irish American political dynasty to deal with post-Brexit economic tensions. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) will be appointed the U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, the State Department announced Monday.

The role will involve focusing on advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland. It will also focus on “strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland,” according to the State Department. 

The role is intended to build on the U.S. commitment to stability in Northern Ireland and the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. President Biden, through his time in office, has stressed his commitment to protecting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. 

The 1998 agreement ended the Northern Ireland conflict, but the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union has since sparked renewed concerns about the possibility of a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Kennedy served in Congress from 2013 to 2021 and is the grandson of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, former President John F. Kennedy’s brother. He is also the great nephew of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.), who was a close colleague of Biden’s in the Senate.

Kennedy retired from the House to run for the Senate in 2020 and challenge Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). He lost the Democratic primary.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Joe Kennedy III Joseph Kennedy Northern Ireland Robert Kennedy Ted Kennedy

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 committee unveils criminal referrals against Trump
  2. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
  3. CNN chief says ‘uninformed vitriol’ from left has been ‘stunning’
  4. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
  5. Jan. 6 committee launches ethics complaint against McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
  6. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  7. Juan Williams: Third party chatter opens door for Trump
  8. GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support
  9. Belarus leader says situation ‘escalating’ ahead of rare Putin visit
  10. Read: Jan. 6 panel report executive summary
  11. Hope Hicks, other officials and advisers warned Trump about election fraud ...
  12. After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
  13. Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
  14. Pence says DOJ charges against Trump for Jan. 6 would be ‘terribly divisive’
  15. Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp
  16. Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?
  17. What’s next after the nuclear fusion breakthrough?
  18. Here’s what the White House COVID czar is advising for holiday gatherings
Load more

Video

See all Video