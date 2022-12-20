trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House Ways and Means Committee meets to discuss releasing Trump’s tax returns

by TheHill.com - 12/20/22 1:00 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/20/22 1:00 PM ET

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday afternoon will decide whether to make public some of former President Trump’s long-sought tax information for the years 2015-2020.

Trump broke with precedent by not sharing his tax records at the start of his administration, and has fought efforts to make the data public.

While in office, Trump instructed the Treasury Department not to comply with requests for the information. Subsequently, legal proceedings have forestalled the possibility of disclosure.

Treasury finally shared Trump’s tax data with the Ways and Means Committee last month, when the Supreme Court chose not to consider overruling a lower federal court’s decision in favor of allowing disclosure.

The committee now has to decide whether to disclose the documents to the broader House.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald Trump taxes Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  2. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  3. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  4. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  5. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  6. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  7. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  8. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  9. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  10. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  11. Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
  12. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  13. German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
  14. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  15. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  16. Feehery: A huge Christmas gift to the left 
  17. Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill 
  18. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
Load more

Video

See all Video