Watch live: House Ways and Means Committee meets to discuss releasing Trump’s tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday afternoon will decide whether to make public some of former President Trump’s long-sought tax information for the years 2015-2020.

Trump broke with precedent by not sharing his tax records at the start of his administration, and has fought efforts to make the data public.

While in office, Trump instructed the Treasury Department not to comply with requests for the information. Subsequently, legal proceedings have forestalled the possibility of disclosure.

Treasury finally shared Trump’s tax data with the Ways and Means Committee last month, when the Supreme Court chose not to consider overruling a lower federal court’s decision in favor of allowing disclosure.

The committee now has to decide whether to disclose the documents to the broader House.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

