trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Republicans hail 2 percent cut to IRS appropriation in omnibus

by Alexander Bolton - 12/20/22 12:49 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 12/20/22 12:49 PM ET
The Internal Revenue Service building May 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Senate Republicans are pointing to a $275 million reduction to the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) annual appropriations as a win in their end-of-year negotiations on the omnibus spending package.  

Republican leaders are highlighting the reduction in IRS funding at a time when conservatives are calling for fellow Republican lawmakers to punt major spending decisions into next year so the incoming GOP majority in the House can block funding to hire 87,000 new IRS agents. 

Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala.), the senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, pointed out that the $12.32 billion provided for the IRS in the omnibus is $275 million less than what Congress enacted for fiscal 2022.  

IRS funding falls into four accounts: taxpayer services, operations support, enforcement and business systems modernization. Overall, the omnibus makes a 2 percent cut to the IRS’s appropriation, reducing it from $12.6 billion to $12.3 billion by zeroing out the business systems modernization account, according to a Senate GOP aide. 

Funding for the rest of the agency’s accounts was kept flat.  

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) on Tuesday called that funding reduction a “selling point” with Republicans who are on the fence about voting for the omnibus.  

But GOP sources acknowledge that the funding cut is relatively insignificant compared to the $80 billion the IRS received from the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed Congress this summer under the budget reconciliation process without a single Republican vote.  

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of the finance panel’s Taxation and IRS Oversight Subcommittee, said he’s not optimistic about clawing that $80 billion back from the IRS, despite calls from conservative colleagues to do so.  

“The IRS is a big, complex organization, and it’s not been a model of efficiency and innovation, and I worry about dumping a whole bunch of money on it and saying ‘figuring it out’ rather than coming up with a plan we can actually then fund and we can monitor, we can hold it accountable,” he said. “I think the IRS is going to continue to have plenty of money to do its job.” 

Tags IRS John Cornyn Omnibus bill republicans Richard Shelby

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  2. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  3. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  4. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  5. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  6. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  7. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  8. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  9. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  10. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  11. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  12. Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
  13. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  14. Congressional negotiators roll out sweeping $1.7 trillion funding bill 
  15. Feehery: A huge Christmas gift to the left 
  16. Michelle Obama on how she convinced Malia, Sasha to not get inked
  17. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  18. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for 4 criminal violations
Load more

Video

See all Video