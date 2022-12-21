trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden holds press conference with Zelensky

by TheHill.com - 12/21/22 2:30 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/21/22 2:30 PM ET

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon following their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Zelensky’s visit is his first foreign trip since Russia invaded his country in February, and was kept secret while it was planned.

The press event precedes an address by Zelensky to Congress, which may soon approve $45 billion in additional aid to Ukraine as part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill. The U.S. has remained a major supporter of Ukraine’s defenses, although some Republicans have called for a limit to how far such assistance might extend.

The press event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Foreign Aid Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine war Russian invasion of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  4. Biden greets Zelensky at White House
  5. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  6. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  7. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  8. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  9. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  10. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  11. Trump offers personalized Christmas video message to one donor 
  12. Watch live: Biden holds press conference with Zelensky
  13. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  14. US to send Patriot system to Ukraine in new $1.85 billion package
  15. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  16. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  17. Schumer says Senate could pass $1.7T funding package as early as Wednesday
  18. Press: Time to shake up the Supreme Court  
Load more

Video

See all Video