News

Trump offers personalized Christmas video message to one donor 

by Julia Mueller - 12/21/22 2:21 PM ET
Former President Trump prepares to speak at Mar-a-Lago
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Former President Trump prepares to speak at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Former President Trump is doing something he’s “never done before” and offering a personalized Christmas and New Year’s video message to one donor who contributes to his 2024 campaign. 

“I am doing something I’ve NEVER done before. I want to send you a personal video message for Christmas… For the first time EVER, I’m filming a special video message to wish YOU a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! This video will be personalized for YOU only,” the former president wrote in an email to subscribers.  

The email encourages supporters to give at least $2 in order to be entered to win the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” and receive the single video message up for grabs.  

“When I look over the entry list later tonight, will I see YOUR name? Contribute $2 TODAY to enter to win,” Trump wrote.  

The donations benefit the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee (JFC).  

The offer comes after Trump last week teased a “major announcement” and revealed he’d sell $99 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) depicting himself as, among other things, an astronaut and a cowboy. 

The proceeds from the digital cards, which sold out within 24 hours of Trump’s announcement, reportedly won’t go to Trump’s campaign, but will instead benefit him directly.  

Another recent initiative, which benefit the Trump Save America JFC, offers Trump supporters the chance to “sign” a Christmas card for the former president by sending in a donation. 

“We’re surprising President Trump with a special CHRISTMAS Card, and we want YOU to sign it. When you do, you can even leave a short note for him to read,” the fundraiser page reads. 

Trump announced his 2024 run shortly after the midterm elections last month, but his campaign has been relatively inactive in the weeks since.

2024 Donald Trump fundraising

Video/Hill.TV

Top Stories

