Live coverage: Ukraine’s Zelensky addresses Congress

by The Hill staff - 12/21/22 5:30 PM ET
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Greg Nash
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a photo op following their meeting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is making a historic address to a joint meeting of Congress tonight.

It is Zelensky’s first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February and comes as Ukrainian officials warn Moscow is preparing for a massive winter offensive.

Watch the speech above and follow along for live updates from The Hill’s reporters below:

