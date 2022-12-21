trending:

News

Watch live: Zelensky addresses Congress on Russia-Ukraine war

by TheHill.com - 12/21/22 6:30 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 12/21/22 6:30 PM ET

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday night will address a joint meeting of Congress, where he is expected to make an impassioned call for lawmakers to continue to support his country in its war with Russia.

Zelensky, who met with President Biden earlier in the day after flying to Washington, D.C., this morning, is scheduled to begin his address at 7:30 p.m.

Zelensky’s surprise visit is his first international trip since Russia invaded the nation 300 days ago. The trip was arranged in secret over the past week — Zelensky took the train to Poland, where he boarded a U.S. military aircraft to Washington, D.C.

Biden greeted the Ukrainian president at the White House, where they discussed the future of Ukraine and held a joint press conference. 

“I came here to the United States to forward the word of thanks to people of America, people who do so much for Ukraine,” said Zelensky. “This visit to the United States became really a historic one for our relations with the United States and the American leadership.”

Watch the live video above.

