Read former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s full testimony

by TheHill.com - 12/22/22 1:58 PM ET
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, answers questions during a House Jan. 6 committee to hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Peter Afriyie
On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee released two new transcripts from their interviews with Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The transcript details Hutchinson’s fraught efforts to secure legal counsel after being subpoenaed by the panel in February. It details what pushed her to switch attorneys, a change that led her to be more forthcoming with the panel in her testimony. 

It also provides new information on efforts to contact her before her testimony that members of the panel publicly said they believed amounted to witness intimidation.   

The two September transcripts came well after Hutchinson offered explosive testimony about Trump’s efforts to reach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after speaking to a heavily armed crowd of supporters. 

Read more in the files below.

20220914_Cassidy-J.-Hutchinson-REDACTEDDownload
20220915_Cassidy-J.-Hutchinson-REDACTED2_Redacted2_1Download
Tags Cassidy Hutchinson Donald Trump Jan 6 hearing Jan 6. hearings Mark Meadows Mark Meadows

