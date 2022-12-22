Read former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s full testimony

On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee released two new transcripts from their interviews with Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The transcript details Hutchinson’s fraught efforts to secure legal counsel after being subpoenaed by the panel in February. It details what pushed her to switch attorneys, a change that led her to be more forthcoming with the panel in her testimony.

It also provides new information on efforts to contact her before her testimony that members of the panel publicly said they believed amounted to witness intimidation.

The two September transcripts came well after Hutchinson offered explosive testimony about Trump’s efforts to reach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after speaking to a heavily armed crowd of supporters.

Read more in the files below.