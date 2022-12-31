News The Hill’s 2022 Photos of the Year by TheHill.com - 12/31/22 6:00 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by TheHill.com - 12/31/22 6:00 AM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email The Hill’s 2022 Photos of the Year Vice President Harris and President Biden arrive to give remarks in Statuary Hall on Jan. 6 to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci shows a screen grab of a campaign website while answering questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) during a Senate Health Committee hearing to discuss COVID-19 on Jan 11. Greg Nash A snowy owl looks for food at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13. Greg Nash Three-time gold medalist Shaun White of the United States takes off his helmet and waves after crashing on his final run in the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 11. White finished fourth, with Japan’s Ayumu Hirano winning the gold medal. Bob Strong/UPI Photo A woman walks among trucks parked in front of the Canadian parliament in protest of COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Feb. 16. Associated Press/Robert Bumsted Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document in Moscow on Feb. 21 recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Associated Press/Emilio Morenatti Ukrainians prepare Molotov cocktails outside their homes in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 2. Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering a Ukrainian resistance and a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI Photo Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” in Los Angeles on March 7. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. for the first time since 2008. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is embraced by her husband, Patrick Jackson, following the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 23. Greg Nash Will Smith, right, hits Chris Rock on stage while Rock was presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Chris Pizzello A poster, depicting President Biden pointing to a poster indicating rising gas prices, sits behind Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) as he delivers his opening remarks during a hearing of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations titled, “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump,” on April 6. Anna Rose Layden Ukrainian service members run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 17. Associated Press/Felipe Dana Following the leak of a Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade, protesters gather in the middle of the night in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3. Anna Rose Layden The last New York City public payphone is removed on Seventh Avenue on May 23. The city began removing payphones in 2015 and replacing them with public Wi-Fi hotspots. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who ran for governor against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) this year, interrupts a news conference headed by Abbott in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Associated Press/Dario Lopez-Mills Sandra Garza, the former partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn get emotional while watching video footage during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing to show unseen video and taped depositions after a yearlong investigation on June 9. Greg Nash Protesters for and against abortion demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on June 27 in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Peter Afriyie Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, arrives on June 28 for a hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Peter Afriyie Rain falls as a man pays his respects on June 28 at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in a semitrailer containing suspected migrants in San Antonio, Texas. Associated Press/Eric Gay People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence for the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 11. Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s economic woes. Associated Press/Eranga Jayawardena A police officer gives water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London on July 18. The government issued its first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat. Associated Press/Matt Dunham Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon speaks to TV cameras as he arrives for his trial at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States District Court House in Washington on July 20. Greg Nash Footage of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) running in the Capitol is seen during a July 21 hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Greg Nash Fire burns near a Smokey the Bear fire warning sign as the Oak Fire burns through the area on July 24 near Jerseydale, Calif. The fast moving Oak Fire burning outside of Yosemite National Park forced evacuations, charred over 14,000 acres and destroyed several homes since starting on Friday afternoon. The fire was zero percent contained at the time. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing just outside Moscow on July 26. Griner was in the Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges. Pool/Associated Press/ Alexander Zemlianichenko Attendees photograph former President Trump as he arrives on stage to give a keynote address during the America First Policy Institute summit in Washington, D.C., on July 26. Greg Nash Crews inflate hot air balloons during the 39th annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning at Solberg Airport in Readington, N.J., on July 29. The festival, which runs through July 31, will feature as many as 100 balloons. Associated Press/Julia Nikhinson President Biden hands a pen to Brielle Robinson, daughter of the late Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson, during a ceremony to sign the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on Aug. 10. Greg Nash A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga shouts, “No Raila, No Peace,” in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, on Aug. 15. Kenya’s electoral commission chairman has declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the close presidential election over five-time contender Raila Odinga, a triumph for the man who shook up politics by appealing to struggling Kenyans on economic terms and not on traditional ethnic ones. Associated Press/Ben Curtis Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks on Aug. 16 at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong Noemie, a Bactrian camel, gets inquisitive as she is weighed by keeper Mick Tiley during the Weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo in London on Aug. 25. The annual weigh-in is an opportunity for keepers at ZSL London Zoo to make sure the information they’ve recorded is up-to-date and accurate, with each measurement then added to the Zoological Information Management System, a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare important information on thousands of endangered species. Associated Press/Kirsty Wigglesworth The Imperial State Crown rests on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14. Associated Press/Frank Augstein, Pool The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run of the season in the first inning, breaking the American League record and the record held by Roger Maris during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4. Matt Pearce/UPI Photo Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz participate in the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate debate at WHTM ABC27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 25. Greg Nash Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva embraces his wife, Rosangela, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential runoff to become the country’s next president in Sao Paulo on Oct. 30. Associated Press/Andre Penner House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) waves to guests as he arrives on stage during an election night party at The Westin in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9. Greg Nash Newly elected House members for the 118th Congress chastise fellow members arriving late for the class photo outside of the House chamber on Nov. 15. Greg Nash Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) finishes addressing members of the House on Nov. 17 to announce that she’s stepping down from leadership for the 118th session of Congress. Greg Nash The Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corp perform during an arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron on the South Lawn of the White House on Dec. 1. Greg Nash Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simón looks around after Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty during a shootout in the World Cup round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Dec. 6. Associated Press/Martin Meissner Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds the Respect for Marriage Act during an enrollment ceremony at the Capitol on Dec. 8. Greg Nash Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates, fans and the FIFA World Cup trophy after the team’s victory in the final over France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18 in Lusail City, Qatar. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint session of Congress on Dec. 21. 