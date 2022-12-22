CDC issues warning about rise of invasive strep A infections in children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory Thursday warning clinicians and public health authorities about a recent rise in invasive strep A infections in children.

The CDC was notified of a possible increase in infections at a hospital in Colorado in November, and possible increases in infections in other states were noted in the Infectious Diseases Society of America’s provider-based Emerging Infections Network.

The CDC says places where there have been an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2, and other respiratory viruses have also seen an increase in strep A infections.

While the number of overall cases have remained low and invasive strep A infections remain rare in children, the CDC said it’s investigating the rise in cases and has issued the health advisory.

Invasive group A streptococcal bacteria “can cause a range of illnesses, from pharyngitis (i.e., strep throat) and skin and soft tissue infections to uncommon but severe diseases such as sepsis, streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, and necrotizing fasciitis. These severe and invasive diseases are associated with high mortality rates and require immediate treatment, including appropriate antibiotic therapy,” per the CDC.

Who could be at risk?

Groups with the highest risk levels include:

People aged 65 years or older

American Indian and Alaska Native populations

Residents of long-term care facilities

People with medical conditions such as diabetes, malignancy, immunosuppression, chronic kidney, cardiac, or respiratory disease

People with wounds or skin disease

People who inject drugs or who are experiencing homelessness

Recommendations from the CDC for healthcare providers include:

Offering prompt influenza and varicella vaccinations to all people who are not up to date

Educating patients on the signs and symptoms of invasive Strep A, especially those that are at an increased risk.

More recommendations can be found here.