Watch live: Bidens visit DC Children’s National Hospital

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a holiday visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Children at the hospital, their families and staff members will be in attendance.

The gathering will include a reading of Ezra Jack Keats’s Caldecott-awarded classic children’s book “A Snowy Day.”

The event is scheduled to begin just after 5 p.m. ET.

