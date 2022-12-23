Watch live: Bidens visit DC Children’s National Hospital
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will make a holiday visit to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Children at the hospital, their families and staff members will be in attendance.
The gathering will include a reading of Ezra Jack Keats’s Caldecott-awarded classic children’s book “A Snowy Day.”
The event is scheduled to begin just after 5 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
More News News
House
Blog Briefing Room
House
State Watch
Video/Hill.TV
The Debrief
Rising
Top Stories
House
Finance
Senate
Finance