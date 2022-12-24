trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Winter storm leaves at least 17 dead, hundreds of thousands without power

by Sarah Polus - 12/24/22 3:52 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 12/24/22 3:52 PM ET
getty

At least 17 people have died and more than one million reports of power outages have been made as Winter Storm Elliott barrels down across the country.

Officials have attributed at least 17 deaths to the storm, due to situations including a massive car pile-up in Ohio and emergency responders not being able to properly respond to a situation in the hard-hit Buffalo region, according to USA Today.

The death toll has more than doubled since Friday when the estimate was about six deaths attributed to the storm.

Below-freezing temperatures in many states combined with widespread power outages is also creating dangerous situations.

More than 300,000 people in the South East and New England regions experienced power outages as of Saturday afternoon. The Mid-Atlantic recorded 159,000 people without power, and in other parts of the country the number fell below 50,000, according to PowerOutage.us.

Maine and North Carolina were hit the hardest, seeing over 180,000 and over 150,000 outages, respectively.

More than 200 million people, or about 60 percent of the population, were placed under winter storm warning or advisory due to Elliott.

Tags Maine New York North Carolina Ohio power outage Power outages storm elliott USA Today Winter Storm Elliott

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  2. These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022
  3. Judge dismisses Kari Lake’s election lawsuit
  4. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release
  5. Five signs Biden is definitely running for another term 
  6. What grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve, Day this year?
  7. Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns
  8. Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act
  9. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
  10. Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
  11. Pelosi on McCarthy calling omnibus ‘one of the most shameful acts’ he’s ...
  12. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  13. Mike Lindell questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
  14. Jan. 6 Committee’s new report flips a script on history
  15. Hochul deploys National Guard to Buffalo region as ‘life threatening’ storm ...
  16. Schiff urges Americans not to forget role of GOP members of Congress in efforts ...
  17. With eyes on DOJ, a complex path for Trump Jan. 6 prosecution
  18. Republicans navigate tricky relations with a damaged Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video