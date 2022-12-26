Russia says Ukrainian drone shot down near air base

Russia on Monday said three servicemen died after troops shot down a Ukrainian drone that flew near its air base in Saratov.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agencies that anti-aircraft defenses shot down the drone as it flew at low altitude near the Engels airfield in the Saratov region in southeastern part of European Russia.

Falling wreckage from the unmanned aerial vehicle killed the three military personnel, Russia said.

Ukrainian defense officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack, which was more than 300 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Air Force in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a television appearance on Monday the incidence was the “consequences of Russian aggression.”

“This is a consequence of what Russia is doing on our land,” Ihnat said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. “If the Russians thought that the war would not touch anyone in the rear, then they were wrong.

“As you can see, such things are happening more and more often, and let’s hope that this will benefit Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier this month, drones struck deep inside Russia for the first time in the war, including at Engels air base, which houses missiles that Russia has used to strike Ukraine.

After the first attack, Russian officials directly blamed Ukraine. But Ukrainian officials have remained ambiguous about the strikes.