trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Russia says Ukrainian drone shot down near air base

by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 11:07 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 11:07 AM ET
The flag of the Russian Federation.

Russia on Monday said three servicemen died after troops shot down a Ukrainian drone that flew near its air base in Saratov.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state news agencies that anti-aircraft defenses shot down the drone as it flew at low altitude near the Engels airfield in the Saratov region in southeastern part of European Russia.

Falling wreckage from the unmanned aerial vehicle killed the three military personnel, Russia said.

Ukrainian defense officials have not claimed responsibility for the attack, which was more than 300 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Air Force in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in a television appearance on Monday the incidence was the “consequences of Russian aggression.”

“This is a consequence of what Russia is doing on our land,” Ihnat said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. “If the Russians thought that the war would not touch anyone in the rear, then they were wrong.

“As you can see, such things are happening more and more often, and let’s hope that this will benefit Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier this month, drones struck deep inside Russia for the first time in the war, including at Engels air base, which houses missiles that Russia has used to strike Ukraine.

After the first attack, Russian officials directly blamed Ukraine. But Ukrainian officials have remained ambiguous about the strikes.

Tags drones Engels air base Russia Saratov Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz presses Jordan to go after Speaker job
  2. DeSantis-Trump differences come into view
  3. Washington State electrical power stations hit by ‘coordinated attack’
  4. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  5. Who’s the new No. 4 Democrat? There may be a dispute
  6. GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
  7. Putin says he is ready to negotiate ‘with everyone involved’ over Ukraine
  8. Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
  9. Is Trump now forced to run third-party?
  10. DeSantis: Angling to become king of ‘the stupid party’
  11. Here’s where the happiest Americans live, study finds
  12. Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
  13. These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
  14. Putin, Trump and the Ghost of Christmas Future
  15. Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin
  16. Professor sues TikTok poster who accused her in University of Idaho killings
  17. Raskin: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t solve the fundamental ...
  18. Are US retirees foregoing large sums of Social Security benefits?
Load more

Video

See all Video