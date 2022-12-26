trending:

Endangered Cuban crocodile found dead at National Zoo

by Brad Dress - 12/26/22 12:23 PM ET
Smithsonian National Zoo
A male Cuban crocodile named Jefe in the Reptile Discovery Center at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. Cuban crocodiles are green and olive black with yellow speckles and darker coloration toward the top of their bodies. Their bellies are pale, and their tails have black blotches or bands.

A male Cuban crocodile, an endangered species, was found dead at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said the 10-year-old crocodile, Jefe, died from electricity exposure after it apparently attacked an electrical outlet suspended about 4.5 feet off the ground.

Staff discovered Jefe in the early morning hours on Dec. 17 at the Reptile Discovery Center, according to a press release last week.

A previous inspection the day before did not reveal any areas of concern and the enclosure Jefe lived in has been properly accredited.

The Smithsonian Zoo said it was launching an investigation and will install redundant electrical breakers throughout the building to prevent a repeat incident.

Cuban crocodiles are green and olive-black with pale bellies and black blotches on their tails.

The species, found only in Cuba, are critically endangered, with only around 3,000 purebred crocodiles left.

Jefe hatched in 2012 as part of a breeding program for the National Zoo.

