trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary appeals accessory to murder conviction

by Elizabeth Crisp - 12/28/22 11:37 AM ET
by Elizabeth Crisp - 12/28/22 11:37 AM ET
FILE – The at this time 96-year-old defendant Irmgard F. sits in the courtroom at the beginning of the trial day in Itzehoe, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The now 97-year-old woman charged with being an accessory to murder for her role as secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. (Christian Charisius/Pool via AP, File)

A 97-year-old German concentration camp secretary is appealing a conviction on charges that she aided Nazis in more than 10,500 murders during the Holocaust.

Irmgard Furchner was given a two-year suspended sentence earlier this month after being found guilty in a trial that began last year.

Furchner was 18 years old when she worked at the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk in Nazi-occupied Poland from June 1943 to April 1945. She was a stenographer for Nazi commander Paul-Werner Hoppe, who was convicted for his own role in 1955.

Furchner, who has been dubbed the “Secretary of Evil,” initially tried to evade trial — fleeing just before it was set to begin last September. But after the trial was underway, she broke her silence and apologized for working at the concentration camp.

“I’m sorry for everything that happened,” she said. “I regret that I was in Stutthof at the time. I can’t say anything else.”

The court handed her a two-year suspended sentence for being an accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases. She was charged as a juvenile because she was under 21 at the time.

It’s unclear when the German court will consider her appeal.

The case came about because of a German legal precedent that allows accessory charges for people who assisted with the operation of Nazi death camps and concentration camps, even without evidence of direct participation the killings that took place there.

Furchner’s attorneys had argued that there was no evidence she knew about the murders at the camp where she worked. But the judge ultimately ruled it was “simply beyond all imagination” that she didn’t know.

Tags Germany Itzehoe Nazi World War 2

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  2. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  3. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  4. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  5. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  6. How Murdoch’s media empire turned on Trump in 2022 
  7. America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
  8. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  9. Biden on Supreme Court’s Title 42 order: ‘We have to enforce it’
  10. New Biden administration guidance closes ‘ghost guns’ loophole in federal ...
  11. Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump
  12. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  13. Free and fair voting — or ‘rigging’ elections? Supreme Court will decide
  14. Kari Lake appeals judge’s dismissal of Arizona election challenge  
  15. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  16. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
  17. Hutchinson says Meadows burned documents during transition
  18. Man arrested after racist, homophobic slurs at In-N-Out caught on camera
Load more

Video

See all Video