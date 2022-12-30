trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Florida lawmaker aiming to have ‘social media safety’ taught in classrooms

by Libbey Dean and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/30/22 10:50 AM ET
by Libbey Dean and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/30/22 10:50 AM ET
A Florida lawmaker is getting bipartisan support for a bill that would require the state’s schools to teach social media literary. (Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Children are racking up more screen time than ever before on social media, and Florida State Sen. Danny Burgess (R) thinks they need “social media safety” taught in the classroom.

Burgess proposed the bill for the second time this year, with hopes of making it law.

If approved, Florida might require public schools to teach social media safety for the first time in the state’s history.

“It’s about protecting kids,” Burgess said. “It’s about helping them realize things they do today may live long after they posted it.”

The bill aims to inform children of the advantages and disadvantages of social media by teaching them social media literacy.

Both Republicans and Democrats were on board for an almost identical bill last session, too. But despite bipartisan support, it stalled in committee and died before reaching the chamber floors.

If passed, the newest version of Burgess’ proposed bill requires the state’s Department of Education to come up with a social media safety curriculum. They’d also make instructional materials available online so parents can take a peek themselves.

Another big part of this bill defines — for the first time in state law — what social media is. 

The proposed definition? “A form of interactive electronic communication through an Internet website or application by which a user creates a service-specific identifying user profile to connect with other users of the Internet website or application for the purpose of communicating and sharing information, ideas, news, stories, opinions, images, videos, and 31 other content.”

The proposed legislation is set to be heard during March’s legislative session.

Tags Florida School Social media

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  2. Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
  3. Former top Trump aide: Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ 
  4. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  5. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  6. Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
  7. Questions loom at CNN after difficult year 
  8. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  9. READ: Ginni Thomas’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee
  10. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  11. Trump Jr. details efforts to sway father on Jan. 6 in panel deposition
  12. Musk says Twitter employees had ‘Fauci Fan Club’ Slack channel
  13. Alyssa Farah Griffin says Meadows prevented her from trying to stop Trump COVID ...
  14. Melania Trump was ‘angry’ with Meadows and ‘wary’ of lawyers ahead of ...
  15. The seeds have been sown to end the war in Ukraine
  16. Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding package
  17. Ways and Means panel releases six years of Trump’s personal and business tax ...
  18. What to look for in Trump’s tax returns
Load more

Video

See all Video