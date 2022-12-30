trending:

News

READ: Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

by TheHill.com - 12/30/22 11:57 AM ET
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released new testimony from their probe this week.

The panel’s final report was released late last week and can be read here.

Rudy Giuliani, a onetime attorney for former President Trump, was deposed by the committee on May 20. His full testimony can be read below.

