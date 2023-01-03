trending:

Watch live: House begins new Congress, elects Speaker

by TheHill.com - 01/03/23 10:00 AM ET
Tuesday marks the first day of the 118th Congress and the biggest day for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), as the House of Representatives is set to vote for its new Speaker.

This is McCarthy’s second Speakership run after his fruitless 2015 bid, where he faced the same opposition from the right wing of the Republican Party he is expected to face for this bid. He was able to secure the nomination from the GOP, but McCarthy might not have the votes he needs to win Tuesday’s Speakership election. 

Assuming a full House, McCarthy needs 218 votes to win the Speaker’s gavel. In a 222-213 Republican majority chamber, that means he can only afford to lose four GOP votes.

The vote is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

