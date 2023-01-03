Russia planning ‘prolonged’ drone attack: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed in his New Year address to Ukrainians that Russia is planning a “prolonged” attack with drones supplied by Iran.

In an open letter published Monday, Zelensky said that since the start of 2023, the number of Iranian drones shot down over Ukraine numbers more than 80.

“This number may increase in the near future. Because these weeks the nights can be quite restless. We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with ‘Shaheds’. Its bet may be on exhaustion. On exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector,” he wrote.

Zelensky sought to provide hope and encouragement to Ukrainians and said that Moscow needs “mobilizing emotions” to demonstrate to the Russian people that everything is going “according to the plan.”

“And our task is to give Ukraine every day successes, achievements, even small, yet victories over terrorists and terror. Each shot down drone, each shot down missile, each day with electricity for our people and minimal schedules of blackouts are exactly such victories,” he added.

Russia has also deployed a series of exploding drones around Kyiv during the New Year weekend, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Zelensky’s warning comes a week after Ukrainian forces reportedly fired rockets from a U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple launch system into the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed.

According to a statement by the Russian defense ministry, 63 troops were killed. Ukraine claims it killed around 400 Russian troops. Neither claim has been verified by the U.S.

The Associated Press added that this was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago leading to renewed criticism within Russia over the war with Ukraine.