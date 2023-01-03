Watch live: DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) begins his second term in office Tuesday with a swearing-in ceremony outside the historic state capitol in Tallahassee. Unlike his first gubernatorial election, which was very close, DeSantis won by a crushingly wide margin this time, 59 percent, compared to Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s 40 percent.

The DeSantis campaign could point to actions the governor has taken. Conservative and controversial education policies under DeSantis have attacked what he derides as “woke” culture. The DeSantis-backed law prohibiting some discussions of LGBTQ issues in the classroom is known as “Don’t Say Gay” by detractors, who consider it discriminatory censorship.

But such hard-line stances also make DeSantis a formidable rival to former President Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

