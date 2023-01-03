trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Conservative writer David French joining New York Times

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/03/23 10:16 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/03/23 10:16 AM ET
FILE – The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is bracing for a 24-hour walkout Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, by hundreds of journalists and other employees, in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Conservative writer and author David French is joining The New York Times as a columnist, the newspaper announced on Tuesday.

French, who has emerged as a leading critic among conservatives of former President Trump in recent years, helped launch the anti-Trump conservative website “The Dispatch” before spending several years as a writer at The National Review.

The Times, in a note announcing French’s hire, described him as “forthright in his views, yet open to counterargument; sincere in his ideological commitments, yet willing to call out those who normally share his beliefs when he believes they’ve wandered astray.”

French begins at the Times later this month.

“Writing about politics and current affairs in the era of Donald Trump ideally requires a variety of traits that do not always, or even often, go together: factual and intellectual clarity, moral seriousness, and a spirit of generosity toward others and humility toward oneself,” the Times said.

Tags David French David French The New York Times

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  2. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  3. McCarthy battles opponents in closed-door GOP meeting ahead of Speaker’s vote
  4. McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election
  5. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  6. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  7. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  8. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  9. Watch live: DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor
  10. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  11. This week: 118th Congress kicks off with Speaker vote, lawmakers sworn in
  12. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  13. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  14. Five things to expect from the incoming House
  15. List of George Santos falsehoods continues to grow amid apology tour
  16. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  17. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  18. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video