trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Tech CEO arrested, accused of peeping in Panera Bread women’s restroom

by Phil Mayer and Nexstar Media Wire - 01/03/23 12:10 PM ET
by Phil Mayer and Nexstar Media Wire - 01/03/23 12:10 PM ET
The suspect, 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, is the CEO of SeaDrone Inc. (Mountain View Police Department)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a California tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a news release.

Police confirmed to Nexstar’s KRON that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the CEO of SeaDrone Inc. SeaDrone is a Palo Alto-based company that offers underwater inspections.

Police were alerted to the suspect’s behavior after a woman called to report a man sticking his head underneath her bathroom stall to look at her, MVPD said.

The woman screamed at the suspect, and he ran out of the restroom and the restaurant, police said. She then chased the suspect down, confronted him and tried to take a photo, but he grabbed her phone, pushed her down and took off running, according to the news release.

The suspect was also seen taking off his shirt and jumping a fence. Eventually, he came back to the Panera Bread and was tackled by a group of bystanders, police said.

The victim identified Moreno as the man who snuck a glance at her in the restroom. He was arrested for robbery and “peeping,” and was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Police are concerned that Moreno may have more victims. Anyone who believes they are a victim, or who might know one, is asked to email Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. Anyone who witnessed Monday’s incident is asked to contact Gould as well.

KRON emailed SeaDrone for comment, but has not received a response.

Tags California Eduardo Moreno Panera

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. LIVE COVERAGE: McCarthy loses historic second Speakership vote, House set for ...
  2. Here are the 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker on first ...
  3. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  4. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  5. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  6. McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot
  7. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  8. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  9. McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot
  10. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  11. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  12. DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation 
  13. Crenshaw says hard-line McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’
  14. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  15. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  18. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
Load more

Video

See all Video