Anti-abortion group fires back after Trump comments about the midterms

A prominent anti-abortion group pushed back on former President Trump’s comments blaming Republicans and anti-abortion advocates for GOP losses in the November elections, while calling on Trump to put forward an “ambitious consensus pro-life” agenda.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America blasted GOP candidates who adopt what it dubbed an “Ostrich Strategy,” saying Trump and other 2024 GOP presidential candidates should more fully articulate their position on banning abortion.

“The approach to winning on abortion in federal races, proven for a decade is this: state clearly the ambitious consensus pro-life position and contrast that with the extreme view of Democrat opponents,” the group said in a statement Monday. “We look forward to hearing that position fully articulated by Mr. Trump and all presidential candidates.”

The anti-abortion group issued the statement after Trump on Sunday said that Republicans did not “live up to expectations” in the 2022 midterms because they “poorly handled” talking about abortion.

Trump argued on Truth Social that Republicans falling short in the midterms “was not [his] fault” while asserting that those who pushed hard against abortion “disappeared” after Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year.

“It was the ‘abortion issue,’ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters,” Trump said.

While Republicans narrowly won a majority in the House in November, the party failed to flip the Senate after losing in several closely contested races where candidates backed by Trump were defeated.

The pushback from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America received a warm response from former Vice President Mike Pence, who retweeted the anti-abortion group’s statement, adding it was “well said.”

Pence has repeatedly praised the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that constitutionally protected a right to abortion, and has pushed for a national abortion ban, including restricting access to abortion pills.

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that Trump’s record of nominating anti-abortion judges reflects his stance on the movement.

“President Trump’s unmatched record speaks for itself—nominating pro-life federal judges and Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade, ending tax-payer funded abortions, reinstated the Mexico City Policy that protects the life of the unborn abroad, and many other actions that championed life,” Cheung said.

“There has been no bigger advocate for the movement than President Trump,” Cheung added. “Contrast that with Joe Biden’s abhorrent record of abortion on demand and using American tax dollars to fund the killing of the most vulnerable, it is clear we need President Trump back in the White House.”