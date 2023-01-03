trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

House Republican calls conservatives opposing McCarthy ‘childish’

by Stephen Neukam - 01/03/23 11:44 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/03/23 11:44 AM ET
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) leaves the Capitol following the last votes of the day on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Tuesday dismissed the idea that a group of hard-line conservatives had a viable alternative to Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) waiting in the wings, instead saying the lawmakers are only opposing McCarthy to gain notoriety.

“This is such a childish attempt at gaining more and more attention,” Crenshaw said on Fox News ahead of the Speaker vote on Tuesday. “They’ve got nobody. And even if they did, I promise you, there’s a ton of Republicans who will not vote for them.”

McCarthy has been unable to secure the necessary votes to become Speaker ahead of Tuesday’s vote, despite offering key concessions to the hard-line holdouts, including allowing a move to “vacate the chair,” which would trigger a vote to oust the Speaker, with the approval of just five Republicans.

Some of McCarthy’s opponents have teased this week that they have a hidden alternative candidate to McCarthy that they say will become apparent after the first vote for Speaker on Tuesday. Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) suggested on Fox News on Monday that the group had refrained from publicly naming the alternative candidate to shield them from “attacks and retaliation.”

But Crenshaw said the far-right lawmakers were floating the idea of a McCarthy alternative just to continue to garner media attention.

“They keep acting like they’ve got somebody in the wings — they’re just waiting,” Crenshaw said. “They’re like children … you know why they say it like that? Because they want you to interview them again.”

Crenshaw also said the attempt to block McCarthy from the Speakership was making the Republican House conference look “foolish,” and that the Democrats were celebrating the disarray it was causing.

“If I didn’t know any better, it’s like the Democrats paid these people off,” Crenshaw said. “The Democrats are cheering. The Democrats are so happy that this is all happening because these guys and these girls wanted to make this happen.”

McCarthy needs 218 votes to become Speaker, and his path to victory remained unclear Tuesday morning. He spoke to lawmakers at a meeting with the House conference Tuesday, with Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) saying McCarthy was “fired up” as he spoke.

Tags Bob Good congress Crenshaw Dan Crenshaw Kevin McCarthy McCarthy republicans Speaker

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 19 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker on first ...
  2. LIVE COVERAGE: McCarthy loses historic second Speakership vote, House set for ...
  3. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  4. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  5. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  6. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  7. McCarthy fails to secure Speakership on historic second ballot
  8. Jeffries wins more votes than McCarthy in first round of Speaker contest
  9. McCarthy blocked from Speakership as House moves to second ballot
  10. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  11. DeSantis strikes defiant tone in inauguration speech amid 2024 speculation 
  12. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  13. Crenshaw says hard-line McCarthy opponents ‘are enemies now’
  14. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  15. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  16. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  17. Defiant McCarthy vows to fight to the end
  18. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
Load more

Video

See all Video