News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 01/03/23 2:29 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday.

The White House is starting 2023 aiming for the kind of bipartisan support that brought about the passage of last year’s CHIPS Act to boost U.S. production of microchips.

Later this week, Biden is slated to appear with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) at an event highlighting the recently announced replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge between Covington, Ky., and Cincinnati. The work will receive $1 billion in funding from 2021’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

However, Biden is facing a likely adversarial relationship with the new GOP-led House.

Congressional Republicans’ stated plans include investigating actions by the president’s son Hunter Biden and impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

