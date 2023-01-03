Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans

House Democrats spent the day throwing shade at their GOP counterparts as the Speakership race went to multiple ballots for the first time in a century, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failing to secure the gavel.

In a series of tweets from lawmakers, Democrats had a laugh at the way the House Speaker race was unfolding — and complained about the delays in House business.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) shared a photo of Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-Calif.) son and said, “This baby was born on the first round of votes. He’s now 4 months old.”

This baby was born on the first round of votes. He’s now 4 months old 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/RVJFkhg7Sq — Rep. Tony Cárdenas (@RepCardenas) January 3, 2023 Gomez also shared a photo of his son after what he said were “multiple diaper changes” on the Democratic cloakroom floor.

2 bottle feeds and multiple diaper changes on the Democratic cloak room floor. This speaker vote is taking forever! pic.twitter.com/4eBfYBPhqs — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 3, 2023

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) also took to Twitter on Tuesday to take a stab at the GOP over the delay in the swearing-in of new members.

Proud to be sworn in today as the Central Coast's proud Congr…



Wait what?



We adjourned?



But I'd been practicing my oath for weeks!



Well, see everyone at noon tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/3iFcNTJMjC — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) January 3, 2023

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) added, “All House Republicans proved today is that they are good at wasting time and arguing.”

All House Republicans proved today is that they are good at wasting time and arguing.



House Democrats, on the other hand, couldn’t have made it more clear that we are unified behind Leader @RepJeffries and are ready to get to work! — Rep. Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) January 3, 2023

.@GOPLeader doesn't have the votes! We're in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/GBtWtjoSVn — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) January 3, 2023

Also quick to criticize the Republicans was Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). In a scathing tweet, she added, “One day in and Republicans are already making history — by proving they cannot govern.”

The last time a Speaker wasn't elected on the first vote was 100 years ago.



One day in and Republicans are already making history — by proving they cannot govern. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 3, 2023

Democrats in array. Republicans in…



What do you call this? pic.twitter.com/l7FlyhtHVY — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 3, 2023

Other Democrats also claimed to be enjoying the GOP infighting, posting photos of themselves bringing popcorn for the occasion.

We are breaking the popcorn out in the Dem Caucus till the Republicans get their act together. pic.twitter.com/5b4FriBjf7 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) January 3, 2023

About to go to the House Floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

McCarthy, for his part, vowed to keep fighting for the gavel.

“Their whole plan was for me to fall 40 on the second ballot and put Jim Jordan — remember how they all said they have this secret candidate? Their secret candidate nominated me, so where do they go now? This can’t be about that you’re going to leverage somebody for your own personal gain. … I’m staying until we win.”

“I know the path,” he added.