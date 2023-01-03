Democrats spend day throwing shade at Republicans
House Democrats spent the day throwing shade at their GOP counterparts as the Speakership race went to multiple ballots for the first time in a century, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failing to secure the gavel.
In a series of tweets from lawmakers, Democrats had a laugh at the way the House Speaker race was unfolding — and complained about the delays in House business.
Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) shared a photo of Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s (D-Calif.) son and said, “This baby was born on the first round of votes. He’s now 4 months old.”
Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) also took to Twitter on Tuesday to take a stab at the GOP over the delay in the swearing-in of new members.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) added, “All House Republicans proved today is that they are good at wasting time and arguing.”
Also quick to criticize the Republicans was Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). In a scathing tweet, she added, “One day in and Republicans are already making history — by proving they cannot govern.”
Other Democrats also claimed to be enjoying the GOP infighting, posting photos of themselves bringing popcorn for the occasion.
McCarthy, for his part, vowed to keep fighting for the gavel.
“Their whole plan was for me to fall 40 on the second ballot and put Jim Jordan — remember how they all said they have this secret candidate? Their secret candidate nominated me, so where do they go now? This can’t be about that you’re going to leverage somebody for your own personal gain. … I’m staying until we win.”
“I know the path,” he added.