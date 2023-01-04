US men’s soccer coach acknowledges domestic violence incident, alleges blackmail attempt

U.S. men’s soccer coach Gregg Berhalter revealed Tuesday that he kicked his future wife in a 1991 incident after allegations of domestic violence were brought forward during the World Cup last month.

After hearing of the allegations against Berhalter, the U.S. Soccer Federation hired the law firm Alston & Bird to investigate, according to the federation’s statement released Tuesday. The federation said in the statement that Berhalter and his wife “spoke openly” about the situation, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

“Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the statement reads. “We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.”

Berhalter admitted to kicking his future wife in the incident in a statement posted Tuesday, saying that a third party wished to use this information “against” him and his family to force him to step away from the soccer team.

“During the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would ‘take me down’ — an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer,” he said in his statement.

He said he met his wife in the fall of 1991 when he was 18, and they “connected immediately.” He said they had been dating for four months before the incident, something that he “regrets” to this day.

“We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship,” Berhalter said in his statement. “One night, when out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.”

“There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day,” he added. “At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me.”

Berhalter said that he voluntarily went to counseling after the incident, saying in his statement that it was one of the most “valuable decisions” he made. He added that similar incidents have not been repeated since and that they have just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

“This is our story,” he said. “We have fully cooperated with the U.S. Soccer investigation into this matter.”

The U.S. soccer team hired Berhalter in 2018, making him the first American to play and coach for the U.S. team at a World Cup.

The federation said it will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team Camp in the coming days and will share the results of the investigation public once it is complete.