trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House meets, holds fourth vote for Speaker

by TheHill.com - 01/04/23 10:30 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/04/23 10:30 AM ET

The GOP-led House of Representatives will on Wednesday again hold a vote for its new Speaker, as the first contested election for the leadership role in a century continues.

It remains an up-or-down vote on Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), supported by most Republicans, but not enough.

McCarthy was able to secure the nomination from the GOP, but so far McCarthy hasn’t been able to reach the 218 votes needed to win the Speaker’s gavel.

With the Republicans’ narrow majority in the chamber — and no Democrats approving McCarthy — he can only afford to lose four GOP votes. Absences could in theory lower the threshold, as could votes of “present,” the latter a choice a McCarthy opponent could make other than an explicit “no” vote. Neither was the case on Tuesday. The one vacant seat — held by the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who won reelection in November — isn’t enough to change the total votes needed.

Without any clear alternative candidate among the Republicans, today’s outcome remains uncertain.

The vote is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald McEachin Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Speaker vote

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  2. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  3. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  4. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  5. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  6. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  7. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  8. GOP senators worry McCarthy diminished by nasty leadership battle 
  9. House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy seeks path to victory ahead of fourth ...
  10. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  11. Ocasio-Cortez on conversations with Gosar, Gaetz: ‘In chaos, anything is ...
  12. The Hill's Morning Report — House GOP is stuck and in disarray
  13. Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying ...
  14. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  15. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of murder
  16. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  17. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  18. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
Load more

Video

See all Video