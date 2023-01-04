Lou Dobbs knocks Trump for backing McCarthy Speaker bid

Former Fox Business host and conservative pundit Lou Dobbs blasted former President Trump for throwing his support behind Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker.

“Trump dismisses the 20 patriots challenging RINO McCarthy-says McCarthy will do “good” job-and tells them effectively to do what Swamp and Corporate Globalists order: Trump Backs RINOs and Swamp,” Dobbs wrote in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The pundit was responding to a call from Trump for all Republicans in the House to vote for McCarthy for Speaker, after he failed on Tuesday three times to secure enough votes to win the top spot.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” Trump said in a social media post early Wednesday morning.

Dobbs, a Trump loyalist during his time in the White House, also criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) who has voiced support for McCarthy and criticized hardline Republicans in the House who have stood in the way of his speakership bid.

“MTG is an unprincipled sell-out — and applauds President Trump as he disappoints his millions of supporters by aligning with the RINOs who’ve collaborated with the Marxist Dems and Deep State trying to destroy him,” Dobbs said of the conservative congresswoman who is also a leading supporter of Trump. “These 20 Congressmen deserve all our thanks, respect and support!”