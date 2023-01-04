Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy from Kentucky

President Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday on how his bipartisan infrastructure bill is rebuilding infrastructure, creating jobs that don’t require a four-year degree and revitalizing communities left behind.

Biden will deliver the remarks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) with the Brent Spence Bridge as the backdrop in Covington, Ky.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

